Fiji Airways: 'We are growing steadily in the Australian market'

Fiji Airways chief network, revenue & alliances officer Russell Shaw, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) "We fly around 42 flights per week between Australia and Fiji", serving seven destinations, comprising Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra, Cairns and "most recently the Gold Coast, which we launched last month". Mr Shaw reported: "We have around 57% market share, seats, between Australia and Fiji", adding: "We are growing steadily in the Australian market, at around 3% year-on-year" and highlighting: "We are seeing strong demand out of Queensland in particular to Fiji". He stated: "Australia is a very important market for us", noting: "Australia and New Zealand comprise around two thirds of the tourist visitor arrivals into Fiji every year".