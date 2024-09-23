Fiji Airways to evaluate feasibility of SAF production in Fiji

Fiji Airways announced (19-Sep-2024) a collaboration with The Fiji Sugar Corporation and Lee Enterprises Consulting to evaluate the feasibility of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production in Fiji. Funded by Asian Development Bank, the collaboration aims to evaluate the feasibility of establishing a SAF production and utilisation model in Fiji that leverages local agricultural resources. The study will evaluate the use of sugar cane and its waste products as inputs to ethanol production and additional sources of energy, which can subsequently be processed into SAF. The study will evaluate molasses, sugar, bagasse and biomass as potential feedstocks for SAF production. [more - original PR]