Fiji Airways selected for Fiji Airports management contract
Fiji Airways announced (15-Jul-2022) it has been selected for a management contract to run the operations of Fiji Airports Limited. Fiji Airways CEO Andre Viljoen said having management oversight at Fiji Airports will enhance a number of existing synergies between the two companies. The appointment of Fiji Airways under a Management Services Agreement to oversee Fiji Airports will enable a step change in the operations of Fiji Airports. The addition of Fiji Airways expertise to the Fiji Airports team will unite these organisations to work as one, for the benefit of the whole country and at the same time create a myriad of new opportunities for the Fiji Airports team. Fiji Airways will ensure that potential revenue streams at Fiji Airports are fully realised. Engaging with airlines and private operators to ensure their needs are met, will open up new and untapped revenue opportunities for Fiji Airports. The new direction will ensure that infrastructure improvements are made across the group with new facilities to enhance the traveller experience to be built at Savusavu, Taveuni, Labasa, Suva Nausori and Nadi International Airport in the coming years. Simultaneously, there will be the creation of new and closer collaboration with various stakeholders across Fijian aviation to create a common purpose and vision for all involved in Fijian aviation. Mr Viljoen stated: "Through this agreement, we will provide strategic leadership, and manage the airport ecosystem under the policies and guidance of Fiji Airports Board of Directors and its shareholders", adding "I can assure you that as part of this new arrangement, the governance, staff contracts and agreements at Fiji airports will be unaffected". The Fiji Airports board will be retained, as well as "maintain its same responsibilities – including a return to its shareholders". [more - original PR]