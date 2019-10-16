Ferrovie dello Stato remains committed to plans for binding offer for Alitalia

Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane (FS) announced (15-Oct-2019) its willingness to continue discussions for the definition of a long term plan aimed at formulating a final offer for the purchase of Alitalia SAI SpA and Alitalia Cityliner SpA, with the participation of a partner airline. FS outlined the following conditions for its participation:

The definition of a new company (Newco) shareholding structure with FS as a minority shareholder;

The identification of a partner to participate in the capital of Newco with a significant share;

An agreement between shareholders on the governance structure and senior management of the Newco;

Final definition of the Newco business plan, which will be managed and implemented by the industrial partner. [more - original PR - Italian]