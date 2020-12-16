16-Dec-2020 10:05 AM
FedEx receives the first ATR 72-600F, to be operated by ASL Airlines Ireland
FedEx received (15-Dec-2020) the first ATR 72-600F in Toulouse, to be operated by ASL Airlines Ireland as part of the FedEx Express feeder fleet. FedEx Express EVP and CEO of aviation Scot Struminger stated the arrival of the aircraft "is a major milestone in the modernisation of our feeder aircraft fleet". The 72-600F is ATR's first production freighter and can handle heavier payloads than ATR passenger to freighter conversions. The aircraft features a large cargo door, allowing it to handle bulk cargo and ULD configurations. FedEx has ordered 30 72-600Fs with options for another 20 aircraft. The company will take delivery of about six aircraft p/a over five years. [more - original PR - FedEx] [more - original PR - ATR]