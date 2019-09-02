fastjet Zimbabwe secures approval for extra frequencies and new international routes

fastjet Zimbabwe received (30-Aug-2019) approval from Zimbabwe's Ministry for Transport and Infrastructural Development to add frequencies and new international routes to its network. The airline will announce further information on the routes "at a later stage". Accountable manager Ed Berry commented: "There is much work to be completed before the new and additional flight operations commence, this includes fulfilling additional requirements as prescribed in the bilateral air service agreement for the new international routes". [more - original PR]