fastjet and Solenta to explore potential expansion into Côte d'Ivoire and Gabon
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Background ✨
fastjet group strategy and development director Julian Edmunds said Solenta Aviation Mozambique planned to resume scheduled services in Mozambique under the fastjet brand, after receiving Mozambican Civil Aviation Institute approval for its business plan and AOC in May-2025, with issuance of a scheduled licence expected to be imminent and three Embraer ERJ145s already in-country.1 Solenta Aviation Mozambique was authorised to commence operations in Dec-2025 and planned a 2H2026 launch from Beira with three 50-seat aircraft, although Mr Edmunds said it still awaited board and regulatory approvals.2 3