Far Eastern Air Transport abruptly cancels services as it reaches limit of flight restrictions
Far Eastern Air Transport (FAT) announced (18-May-2019) the cancellation of international services on 18-May-2019 due to the carrier approaching its maximum 1350 flight hour per month restriction set by the Taiwan Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA). The carrier will cancel another 31 frequencies through to the end of May-2019, including to Borocay, Palawan, Da Nang, Niigata, Fukushima and Jeju. The CAA said FAT must properly handle refunds of fares and ensure that affected passengers are able to travel or it will face a fine. The CAA also requested FAT submit a flight adjustment plan and adhere to the 1350 flight hour limit. As previously reported by CAPA, Taiwan CAA imposed flight restrictions on FAT in Mar-2017 due to its ageing aircraft and safety record. [more - original PR - Far Eastern Air Transport - Chinese] [more - original PR - Taiwan CAA - Chinese] [more - original PR - Taiwan CAA - Chinese - II]