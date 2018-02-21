Loading
21-Feb-2018 12:03 PM

FAAN outlines progress in implementing 'ease of doing business' initiative

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) issued (20-Feb-2018) an update on the progress of its 'ease of doing business' initiative that aims to reduce "bureaucratic bottlenecks in government processes and procedures". Details include:

  • CCTV installed at airports to improve security;
  • Three new baggage scanners installed at Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport to replace manual searches;
  • Four elevators fixed at Lagos Airport, with eight aerobridges currently undergoing repairs;
  • Lagos Airport on schedule to finish fixing its central cooling system in the arrival and departure zones;
  • Bathroom facilities at Lagos and other international airports are undergoing maintenance and repair. [more - original PR]

