21-Feb-2018 12:03 PM
FAAN outlines progress in implementing 'ease of doing business' initiative
Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) issued (20-Feb-2018) an update on the progress of its 'ease of doing business' initiative that aims to reduce "bureaucratic bottlenecks in government processes and procedures". Details include:
- CCTV installed at airports to improve security;
- Three new baggage scanners installed at Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport to replace manual searches;
- Four elevators fixed at Lagos Airport, with eight aerobridges currently undergoing repairs;
- Lagos Airport on schedule to finish fixing its central cooling system in the arrival and departure zones;
- Bathroom facilities at Lagos and other international airports are undergoing maintenance and repair. [more - original PR]