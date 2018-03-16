16-Mar-2018 3:23 PM
FAA issues US aviation market forecast through 2038
US FAA issued (15-Mar-2018) a forecast for the US aviation market from 2017 to 2038:
- Revenue passenger miles (RPMs):
- Domestic: Increase 5.2% in 2018 and grow at 2% p/a through 2038;
- International: Increase 4% in 2018 and grow 3.2% p/a through 2038;
- Total mainline air carrier and regional: Increase from 954.6 billion to 1.6 trillion, growing at 2.5% p/a.
- Enplanements:
- Domestic: +4% in 2018 and grow 1.7% p/a through 2038;
- International: +5% in 2018 and grow 3.3% p/a through 2038;
- Total mainline air carrier and regional: Increase from 840.8 million to 1.28 billion, growing at 2% p/a
- US mainline carriers:
- Domestic RPMs: +5.6% in 2018, grow 2% p/a through 2038;
- International RPMs: +4% in 2018, grow 3.2% through 2038;
- Domestic enplanements: +5.3% in 2018, grow 1.7% p/a to reach 880.3 million in 2038;
- International enplanements: +5.2% in 2018, grow 3.3 p/a to reach 188.9 million in 2038. Fastest growing region for international enplanements is Latin America at 3.8% p/a, followed by the Atlantic at 2.6% and the Asia Pacific at 2.5%. [more - original PR]