Loading
16-Mar-2018 3:23 PM

FAA issues US aviation market forecast through 2038

US FAA issued (15-Mar-2018) a forecast for the US aviation market from 2017 to 2038:

  • Revenue passenger miles (RPMs):
    • Domestic: Increase 5.2% in 2018 and grow at 2% p/a through 2038;
    • International: Increase 4% in 2018 and grow 3.2% p/a through 2038;
    • Total mainline air carrier and regional: Increase from 954.6 billion to 1.6 trillion, growing at 2.5% p/a.
  • Enplanements:
    • Domestic: +4% in 2018 and grow 1.7% p/a through 2038;
    • International: +5% in 2018 and grow 3.3% p/a through 2038;
    • Total mainline air carrier and regional: Increase from 840.8 million to 1.28 billion, growing at 2% p/a
  • US mainline carriers:
    • Domestic RPMs: +5.6% in 2018, grow 2% p/a through 2038;
    • International RPMs: +4% in 2018, grow 3.2% through 2038;
    • Domestic enplanements: +5.3% in 2018, grow 1.7% p/a to reach 880.3 million in 2038;
    • International enplanements: +5.2% in 2018, grow 3.3 p/a to reach 188.9 million in 2038. Fastest growing region for international enplanements is Latin America at 3.8% p/a, followed by the Atlantic at 2.6% and the Asia Pacific at 2.5%. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More