Expert panel on travel risk management available to view on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (19-Oct-2021) the session 'CTC Masterclass ISO Standard: 31030 - Travel Risk Management' from CAPA Live from Puerto Rico October 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. CTC - Corporate Travel Community executive director Benson Tang hosts expert panellists Collinson president Asia Pacific Todd Handcock and Global Secure Accreditation executive director Bob Quick for an in-depth discussion of the ISO 31030 Travel Risk Management standard and the outlook for business travel. [more - CAPA TV]