Expert cargo panel with Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines now on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (20-Dec-2021) the session 'A look back at last two years and the role cargo played for airlines during the pandemic' from CAPA Live December 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The panel features VZ International Aviation Consulting president Vladimir Zubkov, Qatar Airways chief officer cargo Guillaume Halleux and Turkish Airlines chief cargo officer Turhan Özen discussing the importance of air cargo, cargo's contribution to overall revenue, e-commerce and digitisation. [more - CAPA TV]