16-Jun-2021 5:44 PM

Exclusive interview with Finnair CEO now available through CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (16-Jun-2021) the session 'CEO Interview with Finnair's Topi Manner' from CAPA Live From Seattle June 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. In the interview, Mr Manner outlines Finnair's plans for recovery and growth, including an adjusted fleet strategy, financing initiatives and new products designed to meet evolving passenger needs. [more - CAPA TV

