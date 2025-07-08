8-Jul-2025 3:27 PM
EVA Air to introduce fourth generation premium economy cabin on Dallas service in Oct-2025
EVA Air will debut (07-Jul-2025) its fourth generation premium economy cabin to the US on three times weekly Taiwan Taoyuan-Dallas Fort Worth service, scheduled to commence on 03-Oct-2025 with three class Boeing 787-9 equipment. The cabin features 28 premium economy seats with a 42 inch pitch in a 2-3-2 configuration. The airline stated: "Passengers will also enjoy a 15.6 inch HD touchscreen, adjustable tray tables designed for digital devices, individual power outlets, ample storage, and privacy panels". EVA Air plans to increase Taiwan Taoyuan-Dallas Fort Worth frequency to five times weekly, commencing 18-Nov-2025, and further increase frequency to daily, commencing 15-Dec-2025. [more - original PR]