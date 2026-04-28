Eurowings targets three digit million profitability with double digit EBIT margins: CEO

Eurowings CEO Max Kownatzki, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, outlined (24-Apr-2026) his vision for Eurowings, aiming for profitability, operational efficiency and customer loyalty. Mr Kownatzki said the carrier aims to achieve "three digit million profitability with double digit EBIT margins", adding: "And we're back in the Gulf for sure with our premium business seat. And Berlin is one of our strongholds in Germany".