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    28-Apr-2026 11:57 AM

    Eurowings targets three digit million profitability with double digit EBIT margins: CEO

    Eurowings CEO Max Kownatzki, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, outlined (24-Apr-2026) his vision for Eurowings, aiming for profitability, operational efficiency and customer loyalty. Mr Kownatzki said the carrier aims to achieve "three digit million profitability with double digit EBIT margins", adding: "And we're back in the Gulf for sure with our premium business seat. And Berlin is one of our strongholds in Germany".

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