Eurowings expands 'Sneaker Flydays' initiative

Eurowings expanded (13-May-2026) its 'Sneaker Flydays' initiative to enable flight attendants and pilots to wear Eurowings branded white sport shoes every day. The carrier first introduced the initiative with cabin crew allowed to wear white sport shoes on Fridays only, as previously reported by CAPA. The expansion follows positive responses from internal surveys, as well as positive feedback from passengers and on social media. [more - original PR]