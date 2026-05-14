Eurowings expands 'Sneaker Flydays' initiative
Eurowings expanded (13-May-2026) its 'Sneaker Flydays' initiative to enable flight attendants and pilots to wear Eurowings branded white sport shoes every day. The carrier first introduced the initiative with cabin crew allowed to wear white sport shoes on Fridays only, as previously reported by CAPA. The expansion follows positive responses from internal surveys, as well as positive feedback from passengers and on social media. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Eurowings previously widened ‘Sneaker Flydays’ from a monthly scheme to every Friday in the summer schedule, allowing flight attendants and pilots to wear Eurowings-branded white Puma sport shoes following positive feedback from an internal survey of over 3000 crew and from passengers and social media.1 2 KLM also permitted staff to wear sneakers as part of its uniform from 06-May-2024, citing demand for more comfortable footwear.3