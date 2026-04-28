Eurowings CEO details value chain diversification strategy

Eurowings CEO Max Kownatzki, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (24-Apr-2026) the company has diversified along the value chain beyond airline operations. Mr Kownatzki stated: "We also have Eurowings Holidays, so a tour operator, we have Eurowings Technique and Wings Handling, our ground handling provider". Mr Kownatzki said this vertical integration provides greater control over the value chain and cost base, enabling profitable margins even in a competitive market.