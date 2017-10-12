Loading
12-Oct-2017 4:12 PM

Eurostat: Almost one billion air passengers carried in 2016, with 5.9% growth

Eurostat reported 11-Oct-2017) 2016 EU area traffic of 972.7 million passengers, up 5.9% year-on-year. Intra-EU transport represented 47% of air travel, and extra-EU transport 35.6%. Domestic travel accounted for 17.3%. London Heathrow remained the EU's busiest passenger airport in 2016, with 75.7 million passengers handled, up 1.0% compared with 2015. Paris Charles de Gaulle (65.8 million, +0.3%), Amsterdam Schiphol (63.6 million, +9.3%), Frankfurt (60.7 million, -0.4%) and Madrid Barajas (49.2 million, +6.2%) ranked as the top five of the busiest airports in the EU. [more - original PR]

