European seat capacity to exceed 2019 levels in 2Q2024

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Europe aviation is back! Capacity set to exceed 2019 levels in 2Q2024', stated (25-Mar-2024) seat capacity to/from/within Europe is scheduled to rise above 2019 levels for the first time in 2Q2024. Capacity will reach 100.7% of the 2019 level in 2Q2024, up from 94.7% in 1Q2024. Intercontinental markets are leading the capacity recovery, with only Europe-Asia Pacific set to remain below 100% in 2Q2024. Within Europe, the recovery has been led by low cost airlines, which have emerged from COVID-19 with enhanced seat share. All operators have benefited from growth in airfares in the past three years. Although airfare inflation is down from its peaks, there are signs of renewed upward pressure. [more - CAPA Analysis]