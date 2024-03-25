Europe aviation is back! Capacity set to exceed 2019 levels in 2Q2024

In 2Q2024 seat capacity to/from/within Europe is scheduled to rise above 2019 levels for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data from CAPA - Centre for Aviation and OAG, 2Q2024 capacity will reach 100.7% in 2Q2024 - up from 94.7% in 1Q2024.

Intercontinental capacity is set to be at 104.1% (only Europe to Asia Pacific is still scheduled to be below 100%), with intra-Europe at 99.6%.

Within Europe, the recovery has been led by low cost airlines, who have emerged from COVID-19 with enhanced seat share.

All operators have benefited from growth in air fares in the past three years. Although air fare inflation is down from its peaks, there are signs of renewed upward pressure.