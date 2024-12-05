European MEPs vote to start talks on single methodology for calculating transport emissions

European Parliament announced (02-Dec-2024) MEPs on transport and environment committees voted to start talks with council on a single EU methodology for calculating greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from transport services. The parliament stated that transport companies currently choose different ways to count GHG emissions, leading to a significant discrepancy in results, which "may mislead consumers choosing transport services based on its environmental performance and create conditions for greenwashing". The draft rules set the common metrics that would represent GHG emissions and enable simplified comparisons, with MEPs insisting data should be disclosed in a clear manner and be substantiated by evidence available in a weblink or QR code. MEPs support the basic principle of new rules to count GHG emissions stemming from the use of a vehicle, but want to broaden its application. MEPs therefore requested the European Commission to table a new methodology, which would calculate the GHG emissions from producing, using, maintaining and disposing vehicles, within two years from the entry into force of the new rules. European Parliament stated the MEPs' decision to enter into inter-institutional negotiations paves the way for parliament and council negotiators to agree on a negotiations schedule. [more - original PR]