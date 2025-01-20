European Commission releases European Aviation Environmental 2025 report

European Commission released (14-Jan-2025) its European Aviation Environmental 2025 report, setting out measures on how to reduce aviation's impact on climate change, noise and air quality, and to ensure Europe meets its goal of climate neutrality by 2050. The report states that by implementing measures such as increasing the use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), making the most of air traffic management optimisations and adopting more fuel efficient technologies, emissions could be reduced by at least two thirds by 2050. Key findings include:

The average number of passengers (135) and distance (1730km) per flight continues to grow, as does the average fleet age (11.8 years);

The number of flights arriving at and departing from EU and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) airports reached 8.35 million in 2023, 10% below the 2019 level;

Flights departing from EU and EFTA airports emitted 133 million tonnes CO2 in 2023, 10% less than in 2019;

The average mass of CO2 emitted per passenger kilometre further reduced to 83 grams in 2023, equivalent to 3.3 litres of fuel per 100 passenger kilometres;

In 2022, flights departing from EU and EFTA airports represented 12% of total transport greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and 4% of total GHG emissions in the EU and EFTA.

The report also stated net CO2 emissions could be cut by at least 65 million tonnes (47%) in 2050 if the ReFuelEU Aviation supply mandate for SAF is met. However, with projected growth in air traffic demand to reach 11.8 million flights p/a by 2050, further action in more fuel efficient technology, optimisation of operations and use of SAF is required to prevent such growth in traffic generating increased emissions. [more - original PR]