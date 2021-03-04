European Commission president confirms Digital Green Pass proposal to be made in Mar-2021

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, via her official Twitter account, confirmed (01-Mar-2021) the European Commission will present a legislative proposal for a Digital Green Pass during Mar-2021. The aim is to gradually enable European citizens to move safely in the EU or abroad for work or tourism. The pass will be aimed at providing:

Proof that a person has been vaccinated;

Results of tests for those who could not get a vaccine yet;

Info on COVID-19 recovery.

Ms von der Leyen stated the pass "will respect data protection, security & privacy".