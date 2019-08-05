European Commission orders Ryanair to repay EUR8.5m in illegal state aid

European Commission determined (02-Aug-2019) the marketing agreements between the Association de Promotion des Flux Touristiques et Economiques (APFTE) and Ryanair at Montpellier Mediterranee Airport are illegal under EU state aid rules. As such, Ryanair will now have to return EUR8.5 million in state aid. The European Commission asserts that between 2010 and 2017, APFTE concluded various marketing agreements with Ryanair and its subsidiary AMS, under which the airline and its subsidiary received payments worth around EUR8.5 million in exchange for promoting Montpellier and the surrounding area as a tourist destination on Ryanair's website. [more - original PR]