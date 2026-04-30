European Commission excludes aviation from Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework

European Commission (EC) adopted (29-Apr-2026) a temporary state aid framework to enable member states to support the EU economy in the context of the Middle East crisis. The Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework (METSAF) will be in place until 31-Dec-2026 and is intended to address the effects of the crisis on some of the most exposed sectors of the economy, including transport but excluding aviation. EC stated that it "considers that the existing rules in the aviation sector are sufficient to address the situation as it currently stands". [more - original PR]