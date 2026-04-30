European Commission excludes aviation from Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework
European Commission (EC) adopted (29-Apr-2026) a temporary state aid framework to enable member states to support the EU economy in the context of the Middle East crisis. The Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework (METSAF) will be in place until 31-Dec-2026 and is intended to address the effects of the crisis on some of the most exposed sectors of the economy, including transport but excluding aviation. EC stated that it "considers that the existing rules in the aviation sector are sufficient to address the situation as it currently stands". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
EUROCONTROL data showed the Middle East crisis cut flights between the Middle East and Europe by 59% from 28-Feb-2026, with around 1150 flights per day impacted and longer routings adding 602 tons of daily fuel burn and 1900 excess tons of CO2 emissions.1 Director general Raúl Medina said the European network remained resilient, with global network traffic up two percent versus 2025.1