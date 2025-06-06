European Commission bans all airlines from Suriname and Tanzania

European Commission (EC) updated (03-Jun-2025) the EU Air Safety List, adding all air carriers certified in Suriname and Tanzania. EC stated: "For Suriname and Tanzania, the identified safety shortcomings cover both operational and regulatory areas. These include a shortage of qualified personnel, ineffective oversight processes in flight operations and airworthiness, and non-compliance with international safety standards by both countries' civil aviation authorities and certified air carriers". The EU Air Safety List now includes 142 airlines in 17 states due to inadequate safety oversight by the states' aviation authorities, 22 airlines certified in Russia, and five airlines from other states based on serious safety deficiencies. [more - original PR]