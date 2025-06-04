Surinam Airways suspends Cayenne services following placement of Suriname on EU Air Safety List
Surinam Airways announced (03-Jun-2025) the suspension of services to and from Cayenne until further notice, due to the placing of Suriname on the EU Air Safety List. The decision follows an audit by EASA and excludes the carrier from operating services to EU destinations. Services to and from Amsterdam are operated by Universal Sky Carrier and remain unaffected. [more - original PR - Dutch]
Background ✨
Surinam Airways previously operated twice weekly Paramaribo-Cayenne services and had no competition on the route as of Mar-20221. It also entered into a series of partnership and distribution agreements in recent years to broaden its network access2 3. The carrier has used various wet lease operators for services to Amsterdam, including Privilege Style and Universal Sky Carrier4.