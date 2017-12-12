EU and Tunisia conclude negotiations for 'far reaching' aviation agreement

European Commission concluded (11-Dec-2017) negotiations with Tunisia for "a far reaching aviation agreement", to improve market access for airlines and provide better connectivity. The new agreement is expected to bring an additional 800,000 passengers over a five year period and could increase traffic between the regions by up to 13% p/a. Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc said the agreement will also "contribute to the highest safety, security and environmental standards". The parties agreed to move to signature "as soon as possible and following their respective internal procedures", according to the Commission. [more - original PR]