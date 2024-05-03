European airports fail to grow passenger traffic in 2023 compared to 2019

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'European airports struggle to claw back passengers; reductions at 56% of airports in 2023 vs 2019', stated (03-May-2024) the majority of European airports failed to grow passenger traffic in 2023, compared to 2019. Comparing the top five European airports by passenger numbers with three smaller airports in each of their countries suggests the primary gateway/hub airports are struggling to regain the pre-pandemic status quo, while small regional and especially low cost airports are doing quite well. International traffic in Europe is growing much faster than domestic, with low cost carriers gaining ground in passengers flown and future capacity. [more - CAPA Analysis]