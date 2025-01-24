24-Jan-2025 1:25 PM
EUROCONTROL reports airline rankings for 2024
EUROCONTROL reported (24-Jan-2025) the following the following European airline rankings for 2024, based on the average number of daily flights:
- Ryanair: 3044 flights, +8% year-on-year (+31% from 2019);
- easyJet: 1553, +5% (-7% from 2019);
- Turkish Airlines: 1435, 0% (+8% from 2019);
- Lufthansa: 1144, +1% (-23% from 2019);
- Air France: 999, +1% (-17% from 2019);
- KLM: 860, +8% (+0% from 2019);
- Wizz Air: 838, +3% (+42% from 2019);
- British Airways: 827, +5% (-9% from 2019);
- SAS: 611, -1% (-25% from 2019);
- Vueling: 609, +3% (+1% from 2019).
Ryanair finished in top position for the 10th year running. The 2024 top 10 operators are the same as in 2023, with the only change being KLM overtaking Wizz Air. [more - original PR]