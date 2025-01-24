Loading
EUROCONTROL reports airline rankings for 2024

EUROCONTROL reported (24-Jan-2025) the following the following European airline rankings for 2024, based on the average number of daily flights:

Ryanair finished in top position for the 10th year running. The 2024 top 10 operators are the same as in 2023, with the only change being KLM overtaking Wizz Air. [more - original PR]

