21-Mar-2018 9:08 AM
Eurocontrol predicts 12.4m IFR movements in Europe by 2024
Eurocontrol published (20-Mar-2018) its Industry Monitor for Feb-2018:
- European air traffic movements: +3.4%, increasing at the low end of the forecast. Severe weather disruptions resulted in numerous flight cancellations;
- New seven year forecast (2018-2024) predicts 12.4 million IFR flight movements in Europe in 2024, 17% more than in 2017;
- Fflight growth rate for 2018 is forecast to be 3.3%. [more - original PR]