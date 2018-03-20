Loading
21-Mar-2018 9:08 AM

Eurocontrol predicts 12.4m IFR movements in Europe by 2024

Eurocontrol published (20-Mar-2018) its Industry Monitor for Feb-2018:

  • European air traffic movements: +3.4%, increasing at the low end of the forecast. Severe weather disruptions resulted in numerous flight cancellations;
  • New seven year forecast (2018-2024) predicts 12.4 million IFR flight movements in Europe in 2024, 17% more than in 2017;
  • Fflight growth rate for 2018 is forecast to be 3.3%. [more - original PR]

