EUROCONTROL head of airspace: Air traffic demand is increasing 'slightly faster than capacity'

EUROCONTROL head of airspace and capacity division Razvan Bucuroiu, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World & Awards for Excellence, stated (22-Nov-2024) air traffic demand in Europe "is increasingly slightly faster than capacity". Mr Bucuroiu said: "There is a constant battle in the way in which air traffic management evolves in Europe", noting capacity air traffic management offers is "not always well aligned with the evolution of the traffic".