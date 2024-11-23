Loading
23-Nov-2024 12:13 PM

EUROCONTROL head of airspace: Air traffic demand is increasing 'slightly faster than capacity'

EUROCONTROL head of airspace and capacity division Razvan Bucuroiu, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World & Awards for Excellence, stated (22-Nov-2024) air traffic demand in Europe "is increasingly slightly faster than capacity". Mr Bucuroiu said: "There is a constant battle in the way in which air traffic management evolves in Europe", noting capacity air traffic management offers is "not always well aligned with the evolution of the traffic".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More