Eurocontrol notes decline of European charters, services halve since 2007

Eurocontrol stated (03-Aug-2017) reported Spain and Germany were the among the busiest countries for charter traffic in 2016, however the segment only accounted for 2% of total services in the countries. Eurocontrol noted the European charter segment declined over the past decade, with customers and airlines transitioning to low cost scheduled offerings. In 2007, the segment's share of overall services was 6% and the number of services halved by 2017. However, the segment increased 3% year-on-year in 1H2017, compared to a decline of 15% in 2016. Eurocontrol expects a "slow recovery" in the segment for 2017, likely related to the end of the Russian ban on charter services to Turkey. [more - original PR]