EUROCONTROL: 2023 to be the most challenging year of the last decade

EUROCONTROL stated (31-Dec-2022) it expects European air traffic to reach 92% of 2019 levels in 2023, before reaching full recovery in 2025. The organisation expects that 2023 will be "the most challenging year of the last decade", highlighting in particular that minimising summer delays will be "an immense task for all actors". In addition, airspace issues due to the Ukraine war, new aircraft deliveries, possible industrial action, system changes and the progressive reopening of Asian markets are expected to ask "real questions of the system". EUROCONTROL added the pace of change will also need to accelerate if aviation is to remain on track to meet sustainability targets, noting that despite new initiatives being launched in 2022 further investment and stronger incentives are required. [more - original PR]