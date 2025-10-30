EuroAirport to close runway for renovation works from 15-Apr-2026 to 20-May-2026
Air France-KLM announced (29-Oct-2025) EuroAirport Basel/Mulhouse/Freiburg Swiss plans to close its runway from 15-Apr-2026 to 20-May-2026, due to renovation works. Air France and KLM suspended services from Paris CDG and Amsterdam to Basel during the period. Customers have been rebooked on Air France and KLM services to and from Zurich. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
The runway renovation at EuroAirport Basel/Mulhouse/Freiburg in spring 2026 followed preparatory works initiated from 23-Sep-2024, with plans for a dedicated construction platform and daytime operations intended to minimise impact on airport activities. Agricultural land used for these works was set to be restored by 20271. The airport saw a record 2.4 million passengers in summer 2025, with a daily high of 36,802 on 08-Aug-20252.