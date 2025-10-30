EuroAirport to close runway for renovation works from 15-Apr-2026 to 20-May-2026

The runway renovation at EuroAirport Basel/Mulhouse/Freiburg in spring 2026 followed preparatory works initiated from 23-Sep-2024, with plans for a dedicated construction platform and daytime operations intended to minimise impact on airport activities. Agricultural land used for these works was set to be restored by 20271. The airport saw a record 2.4 million passengers in summer 2025, with a daily high of 36,802 on 08-Aug-20252.