Euroairlines and fastjet sign distribution agreement
Euroairlines signed (02-Jul-2026) an agreement with fastjet to expand air connectivity across Southern and Eastern Africa. The agreement enables the marketing of fastjet services under the airline's FN code and ticketing through Euroairlines' Q4 code. This provides fastjet with access to major global distribution systems, including Amadeus, Sabre, Travelport, Abacus, Sirena, TravelSky and Kiu, as well as to IATA's Billing and Settlement Plan covering more than 75 travel markets globally. [more - original PR - Spanish] [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Euroairlines previously widened its distribution footprint by opening new IATA BSP markets including Nigeria, Australia, Singapore and Vietnam.1 It also signed multiple interline and codeshare deals, including with Greater Bay Airlines in Asia, Jordan Aviation in the Middle East, and GOL, to extend partner airlines' access to international travel agency markets via its IATA Q4-291 platform.2 3 4 fastjet Zimbabwe separately partnered with WorldTicket by GO7 to distribute inventory globally through the W2-365 platform.5