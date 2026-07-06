Euroairlines and fastjet sign distribution agreement

Euroairlines previously widened its distribution footprint by opening new IATA BSP markets including Nigeria, Australia, Singapore and Vietnam.1 It also signed multiple interline and codeshare deals, including with Greater Bay Airlines in Asia, Jordan Aviation in the Middle East, and GOL, to extend partner airlines' access to international travel agency markets via its IATA Q4-291 platform.2 3 4 fastjet Zimbabwe separately partnered with WorldTicket by GO7 to distribute inventory globally through the W2-365 platform.5