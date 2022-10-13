EU states agree on temporary airport slot waiver for winter 2022/23

European Council member states reached (12-Oct-2022) agreement for a 75% slot use requirement to apply during the winter 2022/2023 season, as well as a waiver to ensure the EU "properly responds to the current situation in the field of air transport". Under the agreement the European Commission is able to modify the rule through temporary measures, in the case of urgent need stemming from an epidemiological crisis or Russia's war against Ukraine. In addition, carriers will be able to benefit from justified unused slots and count them as operated, while carriers prohibited to fly into EU airspace will lose their slots immediately. The new regulation will apply until the end summer 2023, for which the standard 80% slot utilisation rule will apply, unless the Commission adopts a delegated act to change this rule due to crisis-induced disruptions. The Council is expected to adopt the legislative act on 17-Oct-2022. [more - original PR]