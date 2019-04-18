EU outlines preliminary list of USD20bn in US goods to be subject to duties over Boeing dispute

European Commission (EC) launched (17-Apr-2019) a public consultation on a preliminary list of products from the US on which the EU may take countermeasures in the context of the ongoing Boeing dispute at the World Trade Organisation (WTO). The public consultation will last until 31-May-2019. The list covers a range of items that represent around USD20 billion of US exports to the EU. In 2012, the EU made a request to the WTO to authorise the adoption of countermeasures worth up to USD12 billion, equivalent to the estimated damage caused to Airbus by the US support to Boeing. According to the EC, the WTO's 11-Apr-2019 final compliance report in the Boeing dispute confirmed US subsidies to Boeing continue to cause significant harm to Airbus, including lost sales. The public consultation aims to gather feedback from stakeholders who may be affected by the planned measures. [more - original PR]