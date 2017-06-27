EU Internal Market for Aviation the 'stand out achievement of the EU over last 25 years': Ryanair

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary stated (26-Jun-2017) the EU's Internal Market for Aviation is "the stand out achievement of the EU over the last 25 years". Mr O'Leary added: "It has lowered airfares and enabled citizens to travel freely all over Europe. However, we need to tackle long standing challenges such as the scandal of repeated ATC strikes, which disrupt the travel plans of millions, and remove ruinous aviation taxes and overpriced airport monopolies". [more - original PR]