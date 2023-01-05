EU encourages COVID-19 testing requirements for passengers from China

Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU, via its official website, announced (04-Jan-2023) member states agreed on a coordinated precautionary approach in response to COVID-19 developments in China, covering the following:

Recommendation for all passengers on services to and from China to wear a medical mask, or FFP2/N95/KN95 respirators;

Advice to be issued to travellers coming from or destined for China, as well as to aircraft and airport personnel, regarding personal hygiene and health measures;

Member states are strongly encouraged to introduce a requirement for a negative COVID-19 test to be taken by passengers departing China to member states, within 48 hours prior to departure;

Member states are encouraged to complement these measures with:

Random testing of passengers arriving from China upon arrival, and the sequencing of all positive results; Testing and sequencing of wastewater from airports with international flights and aircraft arriving from China; Continued promotion of vaccine sharing and the uptake of vaccines, including booster doses, particularly among vulnerable groups.



Member states will assess the situation and review the introduced measures by mid Jan-2023.