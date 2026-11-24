European Commission's Directorate General for Climate Action (DG CLIMA) confirmed (23-Nov-2026) the EU and UK finalised negotiations to link their respective emissions trading systems (ETS), effective 01-Jan-2028. The UK ETS was created in 2021 following Brexit. The UK ETS and EU ETS will continue to operate as separate systems with "dynamic alignment" with the UK Government to have a "decision-shaping role" when the EU develops new ETS policies. DG CLIMA stated: "The agreement will ensure that the same set of climate rules related to emissions trading will apply in the EU and the UK", adding: "From this date, UK and EU allowances can be used interchangeably across both schemes. The first surrender deadline where UK and EU allowances will be accepted across both schemes will be 30-Sep-2028, with respect to operators' obligations for the 2027 compliance year". [more - Aviation Week]