EU and UK digital COVID certificates recognised by IATA Travel Pass

IATA announced (19-Aug-2021) the EU Digital COVID Certificate (DCC) and UK National Health Service (NHS) COVID Pass can now be uploaded into IATA Travel Pass as verified proof of vaccination for travel. Travelers holding an EU DCC or UK NHS COVID Pass can now use the IATA Travel Pass to access accurate COVID-19 travel information for their journey, create an electronic version of their passport and import their vaccination certificate in one place. This information can be shared with airlines and border control authorities, offing them the assurance a certificate presented is genuine and belongs to the person presenting it. [more - original PR]