Etihad Airways to increase Abu Dhabi-Paris frequency from Jul-2026

Etihad Airways deployed A380 equipment on daily Abu Dhabi-Paris CDG from 01-Nov-2024, with the route previously operated by A350-1000, while Air France was also scheduled to operate the sector at the time.1 2 Air France then suspended Paris CDG-Abu Dhabi as of 26/27-Oct-2024, leaving Etihad Airways as the only scheduled operator, and Etihad added a second daily frequency with Boeing 787-9 from 15-Jan-2025.3 4 Etihad chief revenue and commercial officer Arik De said the A380 return strengthened the travel offering, and Etihad Cargo planned weekly Abu Dhabi-Paris CDG freighter flights from 07-Jan-2025.5 6