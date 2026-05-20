Etihad Airways to increase Abu Dhabi-Paris frequency from Jul-2026
Etihad Airways announced (19-May-2026) plans to increase Abu Dhabi-Paris CDG frequency from twice to three times daily, commencing 01-Jul-2026. The airline will operate two daily frequencies with A380 equipment and the third with Boeing 787-9 equipment, "making Paris one of only a handful of destinations in the world to be served twice a day by the iconic double-decker aircraft". Etihad Airways is the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Etihad Airways deployed A380 equipment on daily Abu Dhabi-Paris CDG from 01-Nov-2024, with the route previously operated by A350-1000, while Air France was also scheduled to operate the sector at the time.1 2 Air France then suspended Paris CDG-Abu Dhabi as of 26/27-Oct-2024, leaving Etihad Airways as the only scheduled operator, and Etihad added a second daily frequency with Boeing 787-9 from 15-Jan-2025.3 4 Etihad chief revenue and commercial officer Arik De said the A380 return strengthened the travel offering, and Etihad Cargo planned weekly Abu Dhabi-Paris CDG freighter flights from 07-Jan-2025.5 6