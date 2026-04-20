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    20-Apr-2026 4:37 PM

    Etihad Airways to commence five services to Africa in 2026/27

    Etihad Airways announced (17-Apr-2026) plans to commence services to the following destinations in Africa in 2026/27:

    Etihad Airways CEO Antonoaldo Neves stated: "Demand for air connectivity across key African markets is outpacing existing supply, particularly in cargo and trade-linked sectors. This expansion is a direct response to that structural opportunity". [more - original PR]

    Background ✨

    Etihad previously increased African capacity, planning to lift Abu Dhabi-Johannesburg to daily and Abu Dhabi-Casablanca to daily from 01-Aug-2025, and Abu Dhabi-Nairobi from four times weekly to twice daily from 15-Dec-2025, with OAG showing no other carriers scheduled on those routes1.

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