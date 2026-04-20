20-Apr-2026 4:37 PM
Etihad Airways to commence five services to Africa in 2026/27
Etihad Airways announced (17-Apr-2026) plans to commence services to the following destinations in Africa in 2026/27:
- Abu Dhabi-Asmara: Four times weekly, commencing 07-Nov-2026;
- Abu Dhabi-Accra: Four times weekly, commencing 17-Mar-2027;
- Abu Dhabi-Kinshasa: Three times weekly, commencing 18-Mar-2027;
- Abu Dhabi-Lagos: Daily, commencing 18-Mar-2027;
- Abu Dhabi-Harare-Lubumbashi: Three times weekly, commencing 24-Mar-2027.
Etihad Airways CEO Antonoaldo Neves stated: "Demand for air connectivity across key African markets is outpacing existing supply, particularly in cargo and trade-linked sectors. This expansion is a direct response to that structural opportunity". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Etihad previously increased African capacity, planning to lift Abu Dhabi-Johannesburg to daily and Abu Dhabi-Casablanca to daily from 01-Aug-2025, and Abu Dhabi-Nairobi from four times weekly to twice daily from 15-Dec-2025, with OAG showing no other carriers scheduled on those routes1.