28-Jul-2017 4:30 PM
Etihad Airways revenue down 7% in 2016
Etihad Airways reported (27-Jul-2017) financial highlights for 12 months ended 31-Dec-2016:
- Total revenue: USD8360 million, -7.1% year-on-year;
- Passenger revenue: USD4900 million, stable;
- Cargo revenue: USD900 million, -10%;
- Net profit (loss): (USD1873 million), compared to a profit of USD103 million in p-c-p;
- Passenger numbers: 18.5 million, +5.1%;
- Load factor: 78.6%, -0.8ppt;
- Cargo volume: 596,000 tonnes, +0.8%. [more - original PR]