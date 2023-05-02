Etihad Airways presents new business class seat offering for Boeing 787s

Etihad Airways presented (01-May-2023) the second evolution of its 'Business Studio' business class seat offering at the 2023 Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, for deployment on its Boeing 787s from 3Q2023. The airline will configure its 787s with 32 enclosed suite business class seats with privacy doors and direct aisle access in a 1-2-1 configuration, with full lie flat recline for sleeping. The seats are a customised version of the Elements seat manufactured by Collins Aerospace, and Etihad Airways will be the first airline worldwide to introduce the Elements seat on 787 aircraft. Etihad also presented its new economy class cabin offering for 787s, featuring 271 seats which are lighter in weight than the current fleet and have design adjustments to improve comfort, including a slimmer profile armrest. [more - original PR]