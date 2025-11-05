Loading
5-Nov-2025 12:19 PM

Etihad Airways commences services to Tunis, Hanoi, Chiang Mai and Hong Kong

Etihad Airways commenced (04-Nov-2025) the following services:

The airline's network now comprises more than 85 destinations. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Etihad Airways also commenced Abu Dhabi-Medan and Abu Dhabi-Phnom Penh services in Oct-2025, both operated with A321neo aircraft as the sole scheduled operator on these routes1 2. The carrier planned further network expansion to destinations including Madinah, Baku, Yerevan, Tbilisi, Almaty, Bucharest, and Tashkent between Nov-2025 and Mar-2026, aiming for a total of 27 new routes in a single year3.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More