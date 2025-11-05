5-Nov-2025 12:19 PM
Etihad Airways commences services to Tunis, Hanoi, Chiang Mai and Hong Kong
Etihad Airways commenced (04-Nov-2025) the following services:
- Abu Dhabi-Tunis: Three times weekly with A321neo equipment on 01-Nov-2025;
- Abu Dhabi-Hanoi: Six times weekly with Boeing 787 equipment on 02-Nov-2025;
- Abu Dhabi-Chiang Mai: Four times weekly with A321neo equipment on 03-Nov-2025;
- Abu Dhabi-Hong Kong: Five times weekly with 787 equipment on 03-Nov-2025.
The airline's network now comprises more than 85 destinations. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Etihad Airways also commenced Abu Dhabi-Medan and Abu Dhabi-Phnom Penh services in Oct-2025, both operated with A321neo aircraft as the sole scheduled operator on these routes1 2. The carrier planned further network expansion to destinations including Madinah, Baku, Yerevan, Tbilisi, Almaty, Bucharest, and Tashkent between Nov-2025 and Mar-2026, aiming for a total of 27 new routes in a single year3.