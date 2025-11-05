Etihad Airways commences services to Tunis, Hanoi, Chiang Mai and Hong Kong

Etihad Airways also commenced Abu Dhabi-Medan and Abu Dhabi-Phnom Penh services in Oct-2025, both operated with A321neo aircraft as the sole scheduled operator on these routes1 2. The carrier planned further network expansion to destinations including Madinah, Baku, Yerevan, Tbilisi, Almaty, Bucharest, and Tashkent between Nov-2025 and Mar-2026, aiming for a total of 27 new routes in a single year3.