16-Apr-2024 12:30 PM
Etihad Airways announces simplified fare types and baggage policies
Etihad Airways announced (15-Apr-2024) the following changes to its fares and baggage policies:
- Simplified fare types to Basic, Value, Comfort and Deluxe, enabling passengers to tailor ancillaries including flexibility, extra baggage and increased reward miles;
- Simplified baggage allowances across all fare types based on route, ticket type and Etihad Guest Tier Status.
The changes are effective for bookings made from 16-Apr-2024. [more - original PR]