Ethiopian Airlines retrofitting cabins for 767 fleet

Ethiopian Airlines announced (12-Aug-2017) the refurbishment of its Boeing 767-300ER fleet with new full flat seats, IFE system with 17in screens and in seat power, new lighting and cabin products in business class and new seats and IFE streaming to passengers' devices in economy class. The carrier invested more than USD6 million in the retrofit, which will be complete by Dec-2017. The airline operates the aircraft to destinations in Africa, India and the Middle East. [more - original PR]