23-Mar-2020 1:07 PM
Ethiopian Airlines suspends services to 52 destinations
Ethiopian Airlines, via its official website, announced (Mar-2020) the suspension of services to the following destinations, due to the coronavirus:
- Luanda: Until further notice;
- Bahrain: Until 04-Apr-2020;
- Ouagadougou: Until further notice;
- Bujumbura: Until further notice;
- N'Djamena: Until 04-Apr-2020;
- Douala/Yaounde: Until further notice;
- Brazzaville/Pointe Noire: Until further notice;
- Kinshasa/Goma/Lubumbashi/Kisangani: Until further notice;
- Abidjan: Until further notice;
- Djibouti: Until 31-Mar-2020;
- Cairo: Until 31-Mar-2020;
- Malabo: Until 15-Apr-2020;
- Marseille: Until 18-Apr-2020;
- Libreville: Until further notice;
- Accra: Until 06-Apr-2020;p
- Conakry: Until 21-Apr-2020;
- Mumbai/Delhi/Bengaluru: Until 29-Mar-2020;
- Jakarta: Until 15-Apr-2020;
- Dublin: Until 18-Jun-2020;
- Milan: Until 30-Apr-2020;
- Kuwait: Until 31-Mar-2020;
- Beirut: Until 29-Mar-2020;
- Antananarivo/Nosy Be: Until 15-Apr-2020;
- Kuala Lumpur: Until 31-Mar-2020;
- Bamako: Until further notice;
- Windhoek: Until 15-Apr-2020;
- Niamey: Until 31-Mar-2020;
- Kano/Port Harcourt/Enugu: Until further notice;
- Manila: Until 15-Apr-2020;
- Doha: Until 31-Mar-2020;
- Kigali: Until 20-Mar-2020;
- Jeddah/Dammam/Madinah/Riyadh: Until 31-Mar-2020;
- Dakar: Until further notice;
- Singapore: Until further notice;
- Mogadishu: Until 04-Apr-2020;
- Madrid: Until 30-Jun-2020;
- Khartoum: Until further notice;
- Geneva: Until further notice;
- Entebbe: Until 24-Apr-2020.